Adam Thielen remains out of Vikings practice

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen missed last Thursday’s win over the Steelers with an injured ankle and the extended time off provided by the schedule hasn’t been enough to get him back on the field.

Thielen remained out of practice when the Vikings got on the field Thursday for their first practice of the week. He didn’t practice at all last week before being ruled out.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said at his press conference earlier in the day that the team remains hopeful that Thielen will be well enough to play before they face the Bears on Monday night.

Reporters at Vikings practice noted that left tackle Christian Darrisaw was practicing after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, but that linebacker Eric Kendricks, who has been dealing with a biceps injury, was not seen on the field.