Adoree’ Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson has missed the Giants’ last two games with a quad injury and he’ll miss this Sunday’s game against the Cowboys as well.

Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Thursday that Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19. According to multiple reporters, Jackson is unvaccinated and will be away from the team for 10 days as a result of the positive test.

Jackson started the first 11 games of the season and has 56 tackles and an interception on the year.

The Giants have six other players on the COVID-19 reserve list. Safety Xavier McKinney is an unvaccinated close contact and can return for Sunday’s game if he continues to test negative. Cornerback Aaron Robinson, linebacker Cam Brown, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, linebacker Oshane Ximines, and wide receiver John Ross all tested positive and any vaccinated players can return with two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.