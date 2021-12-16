Austin Ekeler is expected to play Thursday night

Getty Images

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler aggravated an ankle injury last Sunday, but it doesn’t look like that will keep him from taking part in Thursday night’s clash with the Chiefs.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ekeler is expected to be in the lineup for a matchup with major implications in the race for the AFC West title. Ekeler was listed as questionable to play on Wednesday and took part in practice on a limited basis the last two days.

Ekeler played 33 snaps last Sunday and ran 12 times for 67 yards and a touchdown. Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley handled the rest of the running back work in a 37-21 win over the Giants.

Safety Derwin James (hamstring), cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion), and safety Alohi Gilman (quad) were also listed as questionable to play on Thursday night.