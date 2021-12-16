Bears’ offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators all out with COVID-19

Getty Images

The Bears’ coaching staff has been hit hard by COVID-19.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced today that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor are all away from the team because of COVID-19.

The Bears also have six players on COVID-19 reserve, and Nagy said the team has some players battling non-COVID illnesses as well.

Nagy said the Bears will conduct only a walkthrough practice today because they’re shorthanded, but all indications are that the team will be ready to play on Monday night against the Vikings, who are also experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.