Bears put Allen Robinson, Eddie Jackson and four others on COVID-19 reserve list

The Bears opened Thursday with six players on their COVID-19 reserve lists and that number doubled over the course of the day.

The team announced six additions to the list, including wide receiver Allen Robinson and safety Eddie Jackson. If the players are vaccinated and asymptomatic, they could test their way off the list in time to play against the Vikings on Monday night.

Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, tight end Jesse James, running back Ryan Nall, and practice squad wide receiver Isaiah Coulter are the other players who went on the list Thursday.

In addition to the COVID issues, the Bears were missing eight players due to illness at practice. Running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, tight ends Cole Kmet and Jesper Horsted, receiver Jakeem Grant Sr., guard James Daniels, tackle Teven Jenkins, and nose tackle Khyiris Tonga were all absent.

The Bears are also without offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai, and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor due to COVID protocols.