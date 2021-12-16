Bengals put Riley Reiff on IR, Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Bengals moved a couple of veteran players off their active roster on Thursday.

Right tackle Riley Reiff has been placed on injured reserve and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is going on the COVID-19 reserve list. The team did not make any additions to the roster.

Reiff has an ankle injury. He started 12 games in his first season with the Bengals. Isaiah Prince replaced Reiff after he left last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, but he was out of practice on Wednesday due to an illness.

Awuzie is also in his first season with Cincinnati and he’s also made 12 starts this year. He has 47 tackles and two interceptions.