Browns activate David Njoku, elevate Nick Mullens from practice squad

The Browns have seen a number of players go on the COVID-19 reserve list this week, but they got a couple of players back from it on Thursday.

The team announced that tight ends David Njoku and Stephen Carlson have been activated from the list. They still have 13 other players on the list and head coach Kevin Stefanski is away from the team after testing positive.

Njoku missed last Sunday’s win over the Ravens after going on the list December 7. He has 27 catches for 407 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Carlson is on injured reserve, so he won’t be playing against the Raiders on Saturday afternoon. With Austin Hooper on the COVID reserve list, Njoku is joined at tight end by Harrison Bryant and Miller Forristall on the 53-man roster.

The Browns also elevated quarterback Nick Mullens from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement and signed wide receiver Lawrence Cager off of the practice squad. Mullens will likely be backing up Case Keenum on Saturday because Baker Mayfield is one of the baker’s dozen on the COVID reserve list right now.