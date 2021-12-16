Browns place Ronnie Harrison on COVID-19 list, rule Kareem Hunt out for Saturday

Getty Images

The Browns COVID-19 issues continue to mount.

Though the club got back tight end David Njoku back from the COVID-19 list, Cleveland announced on Thursday that safety Ronnie Harrison is being placed COVID-19 reserve.

Harrison has appeared in 12 games with 11 starts for the Browns this season. he has 58 total tackles, three pass breakups, four tackles for loss, and a sack.

With Harrison likely out, the Browns still have 14 players on their COVID-19 list — including quarterback Baker Mayfield. Head coach Kevin Stefanski also tested positive for the virus this week.

But the Browns still have a game to play against the Raiders on Saturday. They officially won’t have running back Kareem Hunt for that contest, as he’s been ruled out with his ankle injury.

Cornerback Greg Newsome (concussion) and receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) are also out.

Defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee) and tight end Harrison Bryant (ankle) are both questionable.