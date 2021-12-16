Cam Newton on Panthers QB plan: I trust in the coaches’ plan

Getty Images

The Panthers gave both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker playing time at quarterback in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons and head coach Matt Rhule said earlier this week that the team will continue to do so in the weeks to come.

Rhule acknowledged that it is not an ideal situation while adding that the team is “trying to maximize where we’re at right now.” On Thursday, Newton said “there’s no pride” in the way of splitting time with Walker and that he’s happy to do anything the coaches want to do.

“You’ve just got to be a professional,” Newton said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “Don’t allow it to be a distraction, no matter what it is. I do what I’m told. It sounds kind of . . . but it’s true. I’m a player, and I gain guidance from what the coaches’ plan is. I trust in the coaches’ plan, whether it’s coming from up top or even coach [Jeff] Nixon. Those guys come up with the plan, and it’s in our best interest as a team to follow it as players and execute it to the best of our ability.”

Newton said he’s emphasizing ball protection and executing “the keys to the game” before adding “enough of the verbals, it’s time for the actions” to take precedence on the field. If that doesn’t result in a win this weekend, the Panthers will guarantee themselves their fourth straight losing season.