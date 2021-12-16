Cardinals place Rodney Hudson on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

Cardinals center Rodney Hudson has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cardinals put Hudson on the COVID-19 reserve list today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

A two-time Pro Bowl center with the Raiders, Hudson was traded to the Cardinals this season and has been a steady veteran leader who has been singled out for praise by quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals also lost DeAndre Hopkins for the season this week because of a knee injury, so they’re down two of their veteran leaders on offense.