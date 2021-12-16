Case Keenum tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Case Keenum is joining Baker Mayfield on the COVID-19 reserve list, leaving Nick Mullens in line to start Saturday against the Raiders.

Keenum tested positive for the virus Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Mayfield went on the list Wednesday.

It is possible, with new protocols announced by the league Thursday, that Mayfield and/or Keenum could return Saturday if asymptomatic. The updated test-out policy allows for an individual’s return from quarantine as soon as the day after the initial positive test.

Players can clear protocols with two PCR tests, two Mesa tests, or one PCR and one Mesa test concurrently and return to work if negative.

If Mullens is forced into duty, he has appeared in 19 games with 16 starts. He most recently started eight games for the 49ers last season. In his career, Mullens has 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.