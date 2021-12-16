Charvarius Ward questionable to play Thursday night due to illness

Getty Images

The Chiefs will be without cornerback L’Jarius Sneed for Thursday night’s game against the Chargers and they may be down another cornerback as well.

Charvarius Ward was added to the injury report on Thursday afternoon. Ward is listed as questionable to play because of an illness.

If Ward can’t go, the Chiefs would be quite thin at cornerback as they try to split their season series with the Chargers. They’re also going to be without defensive tackle Chris Jones and linebacker Willie Gay as both players are on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Guard Andrew Wylie (knee) is the only other Chiefs player listed as questionable.