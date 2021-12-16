Chiefs’ goal-line stands keep Chargers halftime lead at 14-10

Getty Images

The Chiefs led the Chargers 10-0. They trail 14-10 at halftime.

But Kansas City made goal-line stops on the Chargers’ first possession of the game and last possession of the half. That has kept it a one-score game headed into the second half.

Justin Herbert ran for a 1-yard touchdown, and Jalen Guyton caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to give Los Angeles a 14-10 lead. It was the third consecutive game Guyton has scored.

The Chargers, though, left points on the field.

Los Angeles’ first possession of the game ended on downs at the 5-yard line on four consecutive incompletions as they failed to take advantage of Andre Roberts‘ 75-yard kickoff return. Herbert threw an interception to Anthony Hitchens on the Chargers’ second possession.

On the Chargers’ final possession of the half, Los Angeles drove 44 yards to the Kansas City 1-yard line. The Chargers went for it on fourth down again, and Herbert’s pass intended for Keenan Allen was batted away by Daniel Sorensen.

The Chargers have 208 yards, and Herbert is 10-of-19 for 105 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Austin Ekeler has eight carries for 48 yards.

The Chiefs have 154 yards with Patrick Mahomes going 12-of-16 for 112 yards. He lost a fumble on a strip-sack by Joey Bosa with 1:51 remaining in the first half, with Drue Tranquill recovering at the Kansas City 45. The Chiefs defense rose up and stopped the Chargers short again, though.

The Chiefs scored on Michael Burton‘s 7-yard touchdown run and Harrison Butker‘s 30-yard field goal.