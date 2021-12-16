Darren Waller out for Raiders-Browns

Getty Images

Las Vegas doesn’t have anywhere close to Cleveland’s COVID-19 concerns heading into Saturday’s matchup. But the Raiders won’t have their best offensive player on the field once again.

Tight end Darren Waller has been ruled out for Saturday’s contest with the Browns, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said on Thursday.

Waller hasn’t played since the Thanksgiving win over the Cowboys when he injured his knee. Bisaccia said on Thursday that Waller still has lingering pain.

“He still has some particular pain in those same areas when he tries to cut and change directions,” Bisaccia said, via Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee. “Trust me, we would love to him at any time we can possibly get him.

“It’s just got to a stagnant point where he hasn’t got over the hump with whatever the pain is in the knee.”

Waller has 53 receptions for 643 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2021.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) are also out for Saturday. Defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) is questionable for the contest.