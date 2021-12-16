Dolphins put Jaylen Waddle on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

Yet another high-profile NFL player is out because of the worsening COVID-19 situation.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is going on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Dolphins now have five players on COVID-19 reserve: Waddle, safety Jevon Holland and running backs Phillip Lindsay, Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin.

A rookie first-round pick, Waddle is the Dolphins’ leading receiver with 86 catches for 849 yards and four touchdowns. DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson would be expected to be the top two receivers for the Dolphins on Sunday against the Jets.