Dolphins sign Damon Arnette to practice squad

Cornerback Damon Arnette has found a place to continue his NFL career.

The Dolphins signed Arnette to their practice squad on Wednesday. It is the 2020 first-round pick’s first job in the NFL since being cut by the Raiders in early November.

Arnette was waived after a video was released showing Arnette threatening someone’s life while carrying a gun. He also faces lawsuits for allegedly leaving the scene of a car accident and for spitting on a parking valet at a Las Vegas hotel.

Arnette dealt with injuries during his time with the Raiders and only appeared in 13 games after being selected with the 19th overall pick last year. He had 29 tackles and three passes defensed in those appearances.