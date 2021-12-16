Donald Parham transported to hospital for further evaluation

Getty Images

The game was only 1:33 old when Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. silenced the crowd and sent his teammates to a knee in prayer. Parham hit the back of his helmet on the turf while attempting to catch a fourth-down pass in the back of the end zone.

It appeared he was unconcscious.

Medical personnel cut off his facemask and immobilized him on a backboard before transporting him off the field on a stretcher.

The Chargers have announced that Parham was transported to a Los Angeles-area hospital for further evaluation.

Receiver Mike Williams was injured the play before Parham but has returned to the game.

Safety Derwin James left the game in the second quarter, but the Chargers have not updated his injury or condition.

Receiver Keenan Allen was injured on a 15-yard catch to the Kansas City 5 with 10:22 remaining in the second quarter. He grabbed his left leg but walked off under his own power.

The Chiefs lead 10-7 after Justin Herbert‘s 1-yard touchdown run with 9:12 remaining until halftime.