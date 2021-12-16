Donald Parham undergoing tests for head injury, in stable condition

Getty Images

Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. is currently undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center, according to the team. He is in stable condition.

In a scary scene, Parham hit the back of his helmet on the turf while attempting to catch a fourth-down pass in the back of the end zone.

Medical personnel cut off his facemask and immobilized him on a backboard before transporting him from the field on a stretcher. Many players from both teams took a knee.

The Chargers lead the Chiefs 14-13 in the third quarter, but all thoughts have been on Parham’s condition since he was injured 1:33 into the game.