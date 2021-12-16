Grant Delpit tested positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The hits keep on coming for the Browns.

Shortly after the news of quarterback Case Keenum‘s positive COVID-19 test broke on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that four other defensive players on the team also tested positive. His colleague Kimberley A. Martin reports that safety Grant Delpit is one of those players.

Delpit’s addition to the list leaves the Browns very short on safeties. John Johnson and Ronnie Harrison were already on the COVID-19 reserve list, which leaves Richard LeCounte as the only available safety on their 53-man roster.

The team has had 20 players and two coaches test positive this week, but the NFL has said that there are no thoughts of postponing Saturday’s game against the Raiders in response to the positive tests.