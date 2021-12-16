Greg Roman: Whether Lamar Jackson plays on Sunday could go “down to the wire”

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice on Wednesday and he may not practice on Thursday with the ankle injury suffered in last week’s loss to the Browns.

But according to offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Jackson is doing everything he can to get back on the field as quickly as possible.

“He’s getting treatment around the clock,” Roman said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “He’s a good healer but we’ll just have to see what the doctors say.”

Tyler Huntley, who started the Week 11 win over the Bears, is in line to start against the Packers if Jackson isn’t available.

Roman said the decision of whether or not Jackson plays “could go down to the wire.”

Jackson has struggled in recent weeks, completing 64 percent of his passes for 939 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions, rushing for 287 yards, and taking 17 sacks in his last five games. But the Ravens will likely need him at his best to beat the Packers.