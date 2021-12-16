Jalen Hurts: I’m just trying to be available for the team

Getty Images

Before the Eagles played the Jets in Week 13, quarterback Jalen Hurts expressed confidence that he would play despite injuring his ankle late in Week 12 but Gardner Minshew wound up getting the start and leading the Eagles to a win.

The Eagles were off last week, so Hurts has had an extended stretch to recover. Head coach Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday that Hurts is trending in the right direction when it comes to his health, but the outlook for this Sunday’s game against Washington is unclear.

Both Hurts and Minshew got reps in Wednesday’s practice and Hurts is taking a more measured path about his availability than he did a couple of weeks ago.

“It’s been a day-by-day thing, coming in here every day, doing everything in my power to make myself available for my team,” Hurts said, via Ed Kracz of SI.com. “That’s been my mindset. It’s still my mindset. Just trying to be available for the team. The goal is to be available for the team and preparing every day to be available.”

Given the way the Eagles are handling things this week, it will likely be closer to kickoff before they give any concrete signs about who will be leading the offense against Washington.