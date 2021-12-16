Joe Haden returns to Steelers practice

Getty Images

Cornerback Joe Haden was back on the practice field with the Steelers on Thursday.

Haden has missed the last five games with a foot injury and he didn’t practice on Wednesday, but he was able to work on a limited basis on Thursday. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that he thought Haden has a chance of playing against the Titans and Friday will shed more light on how good a chance there is of his return to the lineup.

Tomlin said the same of linebacker T.J. Watt, who has a groin injury, and he looks to be on track to play after moving up to a full practice Thursday. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/right shoulder) also got an upgrade to limited participation after sitting out on Wednesday.

Tight end Kevin Rader (hip), defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle), and tackle Zach Banner (knee) were the only players who didn’t practice for the Steelers.