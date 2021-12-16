Jordan Love running Packers’ offense at practice with Aaron Rodgers resting injured toe

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is getting plenty of work on the practice field.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said today that Love is handling all the quarterback reps while Aaron Rodgers rests his injured toe.

Love hadn’t been at practice for several days because he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but the Packers activated him from the COVID-19 reserve list yesterday.

Rodgers hasn’t been practicing much in recent weeks because of the toe injury, but he has said he will continue to play through the injury for the rest of the season.