Kenny Pickett will not play in Peach Bowl

Getty Images

Kenny Pickett has played his final game for the University of Pittsburgh.

Pickett, who could be the first quarterback off the board on draft day, announced Thursday night he will not play in the Peach Bowl. The Heisman Trophy finalist will stay with the team to help the Panthers prepare for Michigan State on Dec. 30 but won’t dress.

After five seasons, Pickett leaves Pitt with every major passing record in school history. He passed for 12,303 yards and 81 touchdowns. Dan Marino passed for 8,597 yards and 79 touchdowns in his career at Pitt.

In 2021, Pickett passed for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns and earned ACC player of the year.