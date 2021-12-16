Kyler Murray on losing DeAndre Hopkins: Obviously, that’s a big hit

Getty Images

The Cardinals won’t have receiver DeAndre Hopkins for at least the rest of the regular season after undergoing knee surgery.

But they do still have quarterback Kyler Murray, who has been in the MVP conversation throughout the 2021 season.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Murray acknowledged that losing Hopkins is significant. But he also expressed his belief in the players the Cardinals will still have on the field.

“Obviously, that’s a big hit,” Murray said, via Kevin Parrish Jr. of the team’s website. “That’s a guy we all know and trust out there on the field. But it’s a long season and not all the time are you going to make it to the end with your full army.

“We just have to have guys behind him step up and I’m confident in every single one of those guys. We have a deep receiving room, we have a deep running back room, we got a ton of skill.”

The Cardinals did go 2-1 without Murray and Hopkins earlier in the season, defeating the 49ers and Seahawks while losing to the Panthers.

Christian Kirk, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore, James Conner, and Zach Ertz will likely be Murray’s top targets with Hopkins sidelined.