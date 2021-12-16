Lamar Jackson not practicing on Thursday

Getty Images

Earlier, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said whether or not quarterback Lamar Jackson plays could go “down to the wire.”

It might have to.

According to multiple reporters on the Ravens beat, Jackson is not practicing on Thursday due to his ankle injury.

Thursday is usually one of Baltimore’s heaviest work days of the week. That’s part of why Jackson not being on the field is not a positive sign for his potential Sunday availability.

If Jackson is unable to play, Tyler Huntley would start against the Packers. He won his previous start for Jackson when the quarterback was out due to an illness earlier this season.

Offensive tackle Patrick Mekari, defensive lineman Calais Campbell, tight end Nick Boyle, receiver Marquise Brown, left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, fullback Patrick Ricard, offensive tackle Tyre Phillips, left guard Ben Powers, defensive lineman Brandon Williams, and safety Chuck Clark also weren’t practicing.

Baltimore’s full injury report will be released later on Thursday.