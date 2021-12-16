Lions place Jalen Elliott on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Lions placed a 10th player on the COVID-19 reserve list since Monday, with safety Jalen Elliott landing on the list Thursday.

Elliott is the seventh defensive back on the team to go on the COVID-19 reserve list this week.

He made his first career start Sunday, filling in for Tracy Walker, who went on the COVID-19 reserve list last week. Cornerbacks Ifeatu Melifonwu, Bobby Price, Mark Gilbert, Corey Ballentine and Nickell Robey-Coleman also are on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Lions claimed safety Brady Breeze and cornerback Saivion Smith off waivers this week, and both could be pressed into action this week.

Elliott twice has previously gone on the COVID-19 reserve list.