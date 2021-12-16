Micah Parsons says it’s too early for Lawrence Taylor comparisons

Getty Images

Micah Parsons has had a brilliant rookie season this year for the Dallas Cowboys. Parsons has been so productive that he is legitimately in the running to become just the second rookie behind Lawrence Taylor to ever win Defensive Player of the Year honors

Parsons has 12 sacks through 13 games this season for Dallas. He has a chance to surpass Jevon Kearse’s 14.5 sacks from 1999 for the Tennessee Titans that stands as the NFL rookie record. He also has 75 total tackles as he’s been more than just a pass rusher for the Cowboys as well.

While Parsons understands where comparisons to Taylor and his standout rookie season in 1981 are coming from, he insists it’s way too early for him to be in that conversation.

“I would definitely say it’s real too early,” Parsons said, via the team’s website. “I could see the similarities, but L.T. was completely different, man. It’s an honor that people are doing that, but to be compared to a Hall of Famer so early on it’s just not ready to be in the conversation yet.” Part of what made Taylor so special was his ability to play at an elite level for over a decade with the New York Giants. Kearse, for instance, had five really strong seasons to begin his career before his production leveled off.