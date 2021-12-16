Mike Williams, Donald Parham Jr. injured on back-to-back plays

Getty Images

Andre Roberts got the Chargers off to a fast start, taking the opening kickoff 75 yards. He was headed toward the end zone before Deandre Baker got the angle on him.

As Roberts was trying to change direction, he tripped over his own feet at the Kansas City 30. He made it to the 24-yard line before Armani Watts touched him down.

Austin Ekeler had two runs for 19 yards to the 5-yard line before Justin Herbert threw four consecutive incompletions.

The first three were intended for Mike Williams. He had the third-down pass in his hands, but Nick Bolton knocked the ball loose before Williams could fully secure it.

Williams was injured on the play. It appeared either an arm or shoulder injury.

The Chargers went for it on fourth down, and Herbert hit tight end Donald Parham Jr. in the back of the end zone. Parham couldn’t hold onto the ball and landed hard on his head.

Medical personnel cut off Parham’s facemask before placing him on a backboard. He left on a stretcher as concerned teammates wished him well.