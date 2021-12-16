NFL shifts Cardinals-Cowboys Week 17 game to the late afternoon window

Getty Images

The Cardinals will be in Dallas in Week 17 and the game between current NFC division leaders was moved to a later kickoff on Thursday.

The game was originally scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m. ET, but will now start at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on FOX and could be their national game for the week.

FOX is also broadcasting the Rams at the Ravens and the Lions at the Seahawks in that window. While the Rams-Ravens game could matter for both teams’ playoff chances, the Cowboys are always a popular draw for networks and there will almost certainly be playoff implications for the NFC hinging on the result.

The Cardinals were in Dallas last season and got a 38-10 win, although that game came with Andy Dalton playing quarterback for Dallas in place of the injured Dak Prescott.