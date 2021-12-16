NFL should immediately return to daily testing for all players

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association has wanted daily testing of vaccinated players for months. The NFL has resisted, and it continues to do so.

The NFL needs to change that approach now.

Although the league contends that most of the spread happens away from the facility, there’s no denying that preventing anyone who hasn’t tested negative from entering the building will limit the spread in the building. It also will intercept positive cases quickly as possible, and commence the ticking of the clock toward a return.

There’s another huge benefit to daily testing. If players know they’ll be tested every single day, they’ll be more likely to avoid situations that could result in a positive. The reality of knowing that every day, every day, every day an up-or-down test must be passed in order to be allowed to show up for work creates an accountability. They will think twice about behaviors that could result in an eventual positive.

So why won’t the league do it? As one source with knowledge of the dynamics put it, it’s ultimately about money. It’s too expensive to test every player every day.

That’s a weak position for the league to take. The money spent in testing players every day helps minimize the chances of a massive financial loss resulting from a postponed or canceled game.

So, please, NFL. Find a way to save some face and pivot to daily test of vaccinated players. It’s another thing that needs to be done in order to maximize the chances of getting all games played, with all the best players available.