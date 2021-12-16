Packers place Kenny Clark on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Packers are unlikely to have one of their key defenders for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters at his Thursday press conference that defensive lineman Kenny Clark has been added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

If Clark tested positive and is vaccinated, then he would need a pair of negative tests separated by 24 hours to return. But given how late in the week it is, Clark is probably not going to play in the matchup with Baltimore.

Clark is the only player currently on Green Bay’s COVID-19 list, as quarterback Jordan Love is now off of it and back in the building for practice.

In 13 games this season, Clark has recorded 42 total tackles, 4.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits.