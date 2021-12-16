Panthers expect to see Josh Allen Sunday

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with a sprained foot, but the Panthers aren’t expecting to see Mitchell Trubisky in Buffalo on Sunday.

Allen was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday’s injury report and said that his foot is feeling “quite a bit better” than it did when he first hurt it last Sunday. Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow said Thursday that the team is planning for Allen to be a full participant this weekend.

“He’s too tough. And they’re right in the hunt. They need to win,” Snow said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com.

Allen had a great second half in last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Buccaneers and remaining in that groove will make things difficult for Carolina on the road this Sunday.