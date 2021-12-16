PFT’s NFL Week 15 2021 picks

It’s getting closer and closer. I went 3-1 last week in our disagreements and 11-3 overall, cut the gap to one game with four weeks to go.
For the year, I’m now at 130-77-1. MDS is 131-76-1. His lead is down to one game.
We disagree on a pair of games this week. For all picks, scroll away.
Chiefs (-3) at Chargers
MDS’s take: The Chiefs’ defense has had an incredible turnaround this season, and the matchup with Justin Herbert should be a great one. I like Kansas City to go on the road and establish AFC West dominance.
MDS’s pick: Chiefs 28, Chargers 21.
Florio’s take: Three years ago, the Chargers shocked the AFC West with a late-season win on a Thursday night in Kansas City. This time around, it shouldn’t be quite as shocking.
Florio’s pick: Chargers 24, Chiefs 21.
Raiders (-1.5) at Browns
MDS’s take: I have no faith at all in the Raiders anymore. Even depleted by a COVID-19 outbreak, I like the Browns to win this one.
MDS’s pick: Browns 21, Raiders 10.
Florio’s take: The Raiders apparently are more interested in building character. The Browns are trying to do more than that.
Florio’s pick: Browns 28, Raiders 20.
Patriots (+2.5) at Colts
MDS’s take: I was surprised to see the Colts are favored in this one. I like Bill Belichick’s defense to shut down Carson Wentz and win a low-scoring game.
MDS’s pick: Patriots 13, Colts 10.
Florio’s pick: The Patriots continue to roll, and they continue to relish any win they can get over the team that sparked #Deflategate.
Florio’s take: Patriots 20, Colts 14.
Washington (+7) at Eagles
MDS’s take: Ron Rivera has done a good job holding his injury-plagued team together, but I see Washington fading down the stretch and falling to third in the NFC East.
MDS’s pick: Eagles 28, Washington 27.
Florio’s take: Washington’s bubble seems to have burst.
Florio’s pick: Eagles 24, Washington 20.
Panthers (+10.5) at Bills
MDS’s take: The Bills either win blowouts or lose close games. This week they’ll win a blowout.
MDS’s pick: Bills 30, Panthers 10.
Florio’s take: A much-needed get-right game is coming for the Bills. The Panthers are in full get-wrong mode.
Florio’s pick: Bills 27, Panther 13.
Jets (+10) at Dolphins
MDS’s take: The Dolphins are making a nice little run here late in the season, and the Jets should hand them an easy win.
MDS’s pick: Dolphins 24, Jets 13.
Florio’s take: Miami finishes its unlikely climb to .500. The Jets continue their expected slide to irrelevance.
Florio’s pick: Dolphins 24, Jets 13.
Cowboys (-10.5) at Giants
MDS’s take: Dak Prescott has really fallen off this year, but against the Giants he won’t have to do much to win.
MDS’s pick: Cowboys 20, Giants 13.
Florio’s take: The Cowboys rebuild some confidence, with the postseason looming.
Florio’s pick: Cowboys 28, Giants 17.
Packers (-5.5) at Ravens
MDS’s take: They’re in first place in the AFC North, but the Ravens have not looked good this year, even in most of their wins. The Packers take another big step toward the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
MDS’s pick: Packers 28, Ravens 17.
Florio’s take: The Packers are the better team. The Ravens have overachieved, and injuries are catching up to them.
Florio’s pick: Packers 30, Ravens 20.
Titans (-2) at Steelers
MDS’s take: I’ve been impressed with the job Mike Vrabel has done holding the Titans together through a string of injuries. Tennessee is going to be a tough team to beat down the stretch.
MDS’s pick: Titans 23, Steelers 16.
Florio’s take: This is a gut-feeling game, with the Steelers finding a way to get a win and to keep themselves in the playoff conversation — where that tie against the Lions could become relevant to just missing it, or to just making it.
Florio’s pick: Steelers 23, Titans 20.
Texans (+4) at Jaguars
MDS’s take: This is a terrible game, but someone has to win, and I think the Jaguars are a little less terrible than the Texans.
MDS’s pick: Jaguars 17, Texans 14.
Florio’s take: The Texans are tanking, and Darrell Bevell is auditioning.
Florio’s pick: Jaguars 13, Texans 7.
Cardinals (-13) at Lions
MDS’s take: The Cardinals have blown out everyone they’ve faced on the road this season and that won’t change on Sunday.
MDS’s pick: Cardinals 30, Lions 10.
Florio’s take: Arizona gets back on the right track after their third straight home loss.
Florio’s pick: Cardinals 31, Lions 17.
Falcons (+9) at 49ers
MDS’s take: The Falcons either lose blowouts or win close games. They’ll lose a blowout on Sunday.
MDS’s pick: 49ers 31, Falcons 14.
Florio’s take: San Francisco keeps making what was once an unlikely push to the postseason. The Falcons come closer to having their pipe dream end.
Florio’s pick: 49ers 31, Falcons 20.
Bengals (+3) at Broncos
MDS’s take: This is a big one in what promises to be a very competitive AFC playoff race. I like the Bengals to pull out a close win.
MDS’s pick: Bengals 20, Broncos 17.
Florio’s take: It’s now or never for the Bengals.
Florio’s pick: Bengals 24, Broncos 20.
Seahawks (+4.5) at Rams
MDS’s take: If there’s any lingering hope in Seattle of a playoff run, it comes to an end on Sunday.
MDS’s pick: Rams 27, Seahawks 16.
Florio’s take: It was fun while it lasted for Seattle.
Florio’s pick: Rams 24, Seahawks 20.
Saints (+11) at Buccaneers
MDS’s take: The Buccaneers’ defense played its worst game of the season on Halloween against the Saints. In the rematch, I think the Bucs dominate.
MDS’s pick: Buccaneers 28, Saints 7.
Florio’s take: The Bucs have consistently struggled with the Saints. They’ll stuggle again, but Tom Brady and the Bucs will finally get a regular-season win over New Orleans.
Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Saints 20.
Vikings (-4.5) at Bears
MDS’s take: Not the most attractive Monday night matchup, but the Vikings are still fighting for their playoff life while the Bears are finished.
MDS’s pick: Vikings 28, Bears 14.
Florio’s take: Minnesota once again finds a way to build a lead and to hold it, somehow.
Florio’s pick: Vikings 30, Bears 23.