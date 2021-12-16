Ravens put Chuck Clark on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Ravens announced a couple of additions to their COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday afternoon.

Safety Chuck Clark is the new member of the active roster on the list. If he’s vaccinated, he’ll have a chance to test off of the list in the coming days and new protocols in place allow for a player to do so in one day but there aren’t many examples of players who have been able to get clearance in the small window before Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Clark has 58 tackles and a sack while starting all 13 games this season.

If Clark doesn’t play, the Ravens will be without all four projected starters in their secondary from the summer as safety DeShon Elliott and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey are all on the injured reserve list.

Practice squad running back Nate McCrary has also gone on the COVID-19 reserve list.