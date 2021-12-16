Report: Judge signed search warrants for Deshaun Watson’s social-media accounts in October

USA TODAY Sports

The passage of the trade deadline brought an abrupt end to the trade talk involving Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. That also caused most news regarding the situation to slow to a trickle.

ABC13.com has a new development, even if it’s nearly two months old.

On October 19, a judge in Houston signed search warrants for access to Watson’s social-media accounts, including Instagram and Cash App. This effort obviously relates to Watson’s habit of finding massage therapists on social media. Some of those who provided him with massages contend he crossed the line. He’s facing 24 civil lawsuits arising from such allegations.

The article in one spot mentions the lingering FBI investigation of Watson, and in another it mentions that Houston police provided information in support of the search warrants. The latter comment suggests that this happened as part not of any federal investigation regarding Watson, but as part of the pending state-court investigation arising from 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions.

Regardless, the news isn’t really new. It happened two months. Moreover, and as one source with knowledge of the situation explains it to PFT, the search warrants weren’t needed. Watson had made it clear that he would voluntarily provide the authorities with any information they need in order to properly investigate the situation.

The bottom line is that the criminal investigation continues as to Watson. Teams that would potentially trade for him in 2022 surely hope that he will be exonerated before any deal is done.