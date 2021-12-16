Seahawks place Tyler Lockett, Alex Collins on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Seahawks haven’t had many players go on the COVID-19 list in the last two seasons. But now two key players could be out for the team’s matchup with the Rams on Sunday.

Seattle has placed receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Alex Collins on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday.

If Lockett and Collins are vaccinated and tested positive, then they’ll be eligible to return with two negative tests separated by 24 hours.

Lockett is on the verge of setting a new career-high in receiving yards. He has 62 receptions for 1,023 yards with five touchdowns this season. He’s only missed one regular-season game in his seven-year career.

Collins is Seattle’s leading rusher with 411 yards on the ground this season. But Rashaad Penny took over as the Seahawks’ starter last week and rushed for 137 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.