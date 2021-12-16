T.J. Hockenson had season-ending thumb surgery

Getty Images

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson will have to wait until 2022 for his next catch.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Hockenson had season-ending thumb surgery on Thursday morning. Hockenson did not play last Sunday because of the injury.

Hockenson started the first 12 games of the season for the Lions. The 2019 first-round pick caught 61 passes for 583 yards and four touchdowns in those appearances.

Schefter reports that Hockenson is expected to be ready for the team’s offseason program. The Lions will also have to make a call on exercising Hockenson’s fifth-year option this offseason. It seems likely that they will go that route unless they decide to jump ahead and sign Hockenson to a longer extension.