Terry McLaurin up to limited work at practice; Curtis Samuel, J.D. McKissic remain out

With a big chunk of their roster on the COVID-19 reserve list, Washington will need as many hands on deck as they can find against the Eagles this Sunday and they got one key piece back on the field at Thursday’s practice.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a concussion, but he was able to return to action as a limited participant in Thursday’s session. Barring any complications related to his increased workload, that should put McLaurin on the path to playing this weekend.

The outlook isn’t as good for two other offensive players. Running back J.D. McKissic remained out with a concussion and wide receiver Curtis Samuel was sidelined for the second straight day with a hamstring injury.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb (ankle), linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring), and guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) were all limited participants while quarterback Taylor Heinicke (right elbow) was a full participant again.