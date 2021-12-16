Texans place Terrence Brooks, Terrance Mitchell on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Texans placed safety Terrence Brooks and cornerback Terrance Mitchell on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced. Defensive back Cre'von LeBlanc went on practice squad COVID-19 list.

Houston now has eight players on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Texans starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. On Wednesday, the team placed starting linebacker Christian Kirksey, reserve safety A.J. Moore and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Texans running backs David Johnson and Jaylen Samuels went on the COVID-19 reserve list before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, although Johnson’s ended up being a false positive.

Brooks has played eight games with two starts and has 11 tackles.

Mitchell has 53 tackles, nine pass breakups, three forced fumbles and an interception in 12 starts.