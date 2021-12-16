Unhappy Bills fans donate to local charity for the visually impaired

Posted by Mike Florio on December 16, 2021, 9:40 AM EST
The real mafia collects envelopes. The Bills Mafia hands them out.

Via the Buffalo News, Bills fans unhappy with bad calls in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers have begun donating money to a local charity for the visually impaired, a slap at the alleged optical impairment of the officials assigned to the game.

Visually Impaired Advancement has collected more than $40,000, with $17 (Josh Allen’s number) once again being the typical amount of the donation. Another popular amount has become $14, reflecting the number worn by receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs, on a key play late in the game, arguably was interfered with in the end zone.

VIA welcomes the donations.

“While we recognize that NFL referees are not visually impaired, $17 makes an impact on VIA to help individuals who are visually impaired,” VIA tweeted.

If officials were visually impaired, they’d have a better excuse for their repeated and consistent mistakes. We delved into the questionable calls from Bills-Bucs and other Week 14 games in the latest edition of After Further Review on PFT Live.

16 responses to “Unhappy Bills fans donate to local charity for the visually impaired

  2. When you see the scoped out angle where 4 different refs had an unimpeded view of Stefon Diggs jersey being ripped off him on the play in the end zone that would have set the Bills up with 1st and goal at the 1 with 25 seconds left; makes it impossible to believe the refs wanted a specific outcome to the match.

    Especially after Evan’s pulling Wallace in for hug is a DPI, a few minutes later in OT. 3 other terrible non calls earlier that would have benefitted the Bills.

  3. LOL!

    This kind of whining and excuse making is what paper tiger teams do.

    Every team gets bad calls, some certainly worse than others, but Buffalo isn’t one of those teams. They’re a media darling. Goodell would love nothing more than to make sure Buffalo beats NE.

  5. Reality check, Buffalo did not lose because of a couple of bad calls/no calls… they lost because they sucked for a lot of that game.

  6. Bills fans are the most charitable fans in the NFL. No argument there. Also, I believe they gave over $100,000 to Bills Tre’Davious White’s Food Bank in his hometown last month and his ACL injury.

  7. Bills fans are some of the most creative fans in how they express their joy and disappointment.

  8. The officiating taints the game for both teams. I seriously doubt the Bucs don’t think at least for a moment they were lucky you win that game thanks to the officiating.

  9. There is a photo out there of an angle of the non-call in the end zone and 4 referees are in clear view of Diggs jersey getting ripped off his body with the ball in the air.

  13. buffalobluecollarlunchbucket56 says:
    December 16, 2021 at 9:47 am
    The Bills typically have to beat both their opponent and the officials.
    —————————–
    Oh, here we go. . .
    The Bill’s Nose Dive Chorus’ annual performance of Woe is Us.
    I love this time of the year.

  16. Isn’t this a slap in the face to this charitable organization? They are basically saying, we feel the refs are blind that’s why we lost, so this is the only reason we are donating to your charity……….why to go Bill’s fans!!! Want any cheese with your whine?

