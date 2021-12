Getty Images

The Vikings’ coaching staff has been hit by COVID-19.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said today that defensive assistant Paul Guenther and three strength coaches are out this week because of COVID-19 protocols.

However, Zimmer also said that the Vikings are now out of the league’s enhanced COVID-19 protocols and he is very confident that no games will need to be canceled.

The Vikings’ next game is at Chicago on Monday night.