Washington places three more players on COVID-19 list

Washington’s COVID-19 crisis continues to grow.

The Football Team has placed three more players on its reserve/COVID-19 list: safety Kam Curl, center Tyler Larsen, and center Keith Ismael.

With those three additions, Washington now has 21 players on their COVID-19 list.

Seven of those 21 are defensive linemen, which is part of why the Football Team also made a move to solidify depth at that spot. The club signed defensive tackle Akeem Spence.

Spence most recently appeared in six games for New England last year. He has 109 games of experience with 57 starts since Tampa Bay selected him in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He’s recorded 10.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss in his career.

The Football Team is scheduled to take on the Eagles on Sunday. At this point, the NFL has no plans to cancel or postpone games.