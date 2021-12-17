18 of 22 plaintiffs were ready to settle with Deshaun Watson; four holdouts blocked trade to Dolphins

Getty Images

As the Dolphins stand within one game of making the long climb act to .500 after a 1-7 start, they came very close to having a different quarterback during the ongoing five-game winning streak.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, 18 of the 22 plaintiffs suing Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions were ready to settle with him in late October. Four holdouts prevented a deal from being done.

In turn, that prevented the Dolphins from trading for Watson.

Miami owner Stephen Ross wanted Watson, but only if Watson settled all of the pending civil actions. Without 22 of 22 resolving their claims, the Dolphins wouldn’t do the deal.

The Panthers would have traded for Watson without a civil settlement. However, Watson decided not to waive his no-trade clause for a ticket to Carolina.

The litigation against Watson has otherwise progressed, quietly. Depositions of the plaintiffs have begun. The goal is to question all plaintiffs under oath before Watson is questioned, at some point after the Super Bowl.

At some point after the Super Bowl, we’ll likely know where Watson’s career will continue, if it indeed does in 2022.

Wherever he is, the financial stakes become much higher next year, when Watson’s salary spikes from $10.54 million guaranteed to $35 million guaranteed.