Aaron Donald estimated as limited participant in Friday’s session

Since their game against the Seahawks was pushed back to Tuesday, the Rams did not have to provide a status report today.

With 29 players on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Rams have not practiced this week anyway. They were required, however, to provide an estimated practice report.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald (knee) again was listed as limited Friday. He was estimated as a non-participant Wednesday before moving to limited Thursday.

Donald played 74 of 78 snaps in Monday night’s win over the Cardinals and sacked Kyler Murray on the game’s final play, one of three sacks he had in the game.

Center Brian Allen (knee) was limited for a second consecutive day. Defensive tackle Greg Gaines (hand) was a full participant.