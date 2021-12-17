Anthony Hitchens: They don’t want to kick field goals, you gotta make them pay

Getty Images

After Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit tight end Travis Kelce for a game-winning touchdown in overtime on Thursday night, he gave credit to the way the defense played against the Chargers.

Mahomes said “the defense held us in that game” by coming up with a number of big plays. They held on two first half fourth downs inside their own five-yard-line and stopped the Chargers on another fourth down in field position in the third quarter. Defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton came up with another huge play when he forced a fumble by Chargers running back Joshua Kelley on the goal line in the fourth quarter.

Linebacker Anthony Hitchens had an interception in the first quarter and called the overall effort “very impressive” when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“They don’t want to kick field goals and they want to go for it, you gotta make them pay. . . . In my opinion, you probably should just get points anytime you can, but some people have built their team and their culture differently,” Hitchens said, via Lila Bromberg of the Kansas City Star.

The Chargers have embraced rolling the dice on fourth down under head coach Brandon Staley and it’s paid off for them at points this season. Thanks to the Chiefs defense, it didn’t pay off on Thursday night and Kansas City is closing in on another division title as a result.