Bears place Andy Dalton on COVID-19 reserve list

The Bears placed backup quarterback Andy Dalton on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday. Nickel corner Duke Shelley also went on the list.

Dalton has appeared in six games with four starts this season, most recently in Week 13. He has passed for 1,017 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. The Bears are 2-2 in the games he has started.

The team now has 13 players and all three coordinators in COVID protocols. The Bears placed Eddie Jackson, Allen Robinson, Eddie Goldman, Larry Borom, Jesse James, Artie Burns, Mario Edwards Jr., Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Ryan Nall, Sam Kamara and Isaiah Coulter on the reserve list earlier this week.

The Bears did activate backup tackle Elijah Wilkinson from the COVID-19 list Friday.

Chicago is scheduled to play the Vikings on Monday night.