Brandon McManus named NFLPA’s Community MVP for the week

Getty Images

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus has been named this week’s Community MVP by the NFL Players Association.

Through his foundation, McManus launched a 25 Days of Giving campaign on December 1 and has donated more than $50,000 in resources since it began. Each day of the week is devoted to different causes that include local animal shelters, holiday shopping sprees, rent and mortgage relief, gas card giveaways, grocery shopping, delivering meals to ill people, and Sunday gameday experiences for children.

“My foundation and I pride ourselves on making an impact for those in need, especially during the holiday season,” McManus said in a statement. “Our mission remains steadfast — leave our communities in a better place then they were before.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to McManus’ foundation or the charity of his choice. McManus will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.