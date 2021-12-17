Browns signing QBs Kyle Lauletta, Jake Dolegala

Getty Images

With both starter Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Browns have reached the “break glass in case of emergency” stage of finding quarterbacks.

Zac Jackson of TheAthletic.com reports that the Browns will sign Kyle Lauletta off the Jaguars’ practice squad and are also working to sign free agent Jake Dolegala.

At the moment, Nick Mullens is the Browns’ only quarterback, and he’s slated to start tomorrow against the Raiders. Lauletta will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Mullens because he has a better grasp of the offense than Dolegala. Lauletta spent the preseason with the Browns this year, while Dolegala has never been with the Browns.

It’s still possible, given the NFL’s new return-to-play rules, that Mayfield or Keenum could be cleared by tomorrow and start against the Raiders. But it appears more likely that Mullens will get the start, and his backup will be a player who’s only been on the team for 24 hours.