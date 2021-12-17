Bruce Arians apparently has made decision about Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards

Getty Images

On Monday, receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards will be eligible to return to the team. Whether they are still on the team remains to be seen.

In a Friday press conference, coach Bruce Arians created the impression that he has made a decision about the future of these two players, both of whom were suspended three games for giving fake vaccination cards to the team.

“It’s just a matter of making a statement, and whether I do it before this game or after, we’ll wait and see,” Arians said. “But I don’t want anything distracting from this game.”

Meanwhile, Brown posted on social media a video of himself working out alone at the team facility, not long after Arians spoke. Some are interpreting that as a sign he won’t be cut. The more accurate explanation is that it’s a sign he hasn’t been cut yet. He and Edwards still have access to the facility during the suspension. That access will or won’t end on Monday.

The fact that Arians wants nothing to distract from the game could (key word: could) be regarded as a sign that they’ll be cut. Indeed, which outcome is more likely to cause a distraction? If Arians says they’ll be back, everyone will say “no crap” or words to that effect and keep going. If Arians declares that they’re gone, well, that’s a different story.

There’s a lingering belief that Brown will remain on the roster but will be placed on ice for the balance of the regular season, so that he won’t earn any of his incentives based on catches, yards, and touchdowns. Regardless, it looks as if Arians knows what he’s going to do — and when he’s going to let it be known.